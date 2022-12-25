2 dead at Colorado Jehovah's Witness temple after Christmas Day shooting

Police in Thornton, Colorado, have confirmed that two people died in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness temple on Christmas morning.

The Thornton Police Department said officers responded around 9 a.m. to reports of a building fire at the Kingdom Hall. Police then learned that a man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. They were both former members of the congregation.

A hazmat team is investigating "suspicious devices" found at the scene, police said.

Thornton is located outside Denver, in both Adams and Weld Counties.

LINK: This is a breaking story. Get updates and more at foxnews.com.