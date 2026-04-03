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Thiensville crash, driver killed identified as Grafton man: police

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Published  April 3, 2026 3:09pm CDT
Thiensville
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Crash at Main and Freistadt in Thiensville on April 1, 2026.

The Brief

    • Thiensville police have identified the driver killed in a single-car crash.
    • The crash happened at Main and Freistadt on Wednesday afternoon.
    • The car left the roadway and crashed into a building.

THIENSVILLE, Wis. - Thiensville police have identified the driver killed in a single-car crash that happened on Wednesday, April 1.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Investigators determined a car was headed north on Main Street at a "high rate of speed" when it left the roadway and crashed into a building at the northeast corner of the intersection with Freistadt Road.

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The driver, who died at the scene, was the only person in the car. On Friday, police identified him as 48-year-old John Abbott of Grafton. Autopsy results are still pending.

What you can do:

The Thiensville Police Department is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 262-242-2100.

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The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene of the crash. The Thiensville Police Department released information about its investigation.

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