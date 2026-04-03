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The Brief Thiensville police have identified the driver killed in a single-car crash. The crash happened at Main and Freistadt on Wednesday afternoon. The car left the roadway and crashed into a building.



Thiensville police have identified the driver killed in a single-car crash that happened on Wednesday, April 1.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Investigators determined a car was headed north on Main Street at a "high rate of speed" when it left the roadway and crashed into a building at the northeast corner of the intersection with Freistadt Road.

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The driver, who died at the scene, was the only person in the car. On Friday, police identified him as 48-year-old John Abbott of Grafton. Autopsy results are still pending.

What you can do:

The Thiensville Police Department is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 262-242-2100.

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