The Zoological Society of Mikwaukee partners with Kohl’s Wild Theater

The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is doing everything it can to continue to educate kids throughout the school year and throughout the summer. Brian is checking out their Zoo Connect program and how teachers can virtually interact with students.

About ZooConnect Virtual Classes (website)

We are still delivering spectacular classes through ZooConnect – virtual programming that keeps learners connected to the Milwaukee County Zoo! Whether you sign up individually for your child at home or register your classroom for an experience, we’ve got you covered!