The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is doing everything it can to continue to educate kids throughout the school year and throughout the summer. Brian is checking out their Zoo Connect program and how teachers can virtually interact with students.
Whether it’s bees, butterflies or bears the magic the magic of theater is blended with education at Kohl’s Wild Theater
Brian is the Zoological Society of Milwaukee learning of the team has deconstructed their sets for the world of virtual learning.
About ZooConnect Virtual Classes (website)
We are still delivering spectacular classes through ZooConnect – virtual programming that keeps learners connected to the Milwaukee County Zoo! Whether you sign up individually for your child at home or register your classroom for an experience, we’ve got you covered!
The Zoological Society of Mikwaukee partners with Kohl’s Wild Theater to bring a best-in-class program to kids
Brian is learning more about the programs with a few of the stars of Zoo Connect.
