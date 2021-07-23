The oldest fair in Wisconsin is back with 5 days of food, fun, animals

Looking for a little festival fun this weekend? Brian can help. He’s getting a preview of this year’s Waukesha County Fair where showing animals are the main attraction.

About the Waukesha County Fair (website)

Did you know that we’re not only the oldest county fair in Wisconsin—we’re also the largest event in Waukesha County? The Waukesha County Fair celebrates our rural heritage with barnyard animals, crafts, foods, farm displays—and, of course, the midway! We’re a nonprofit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization, dedicated to supporting 4-H activities and education, and providing a fun time for children and adults of all ages. Join us! The Waukesha County Fair is the perfect place to host your company’s summer picnic. Ask about discount admission, amusement ride passes, and all of the fun. Best of all, we do all the work!