The oldest fair in Wisconsin is back with 5 days of food, fun, animals

The Waukesha County Fair will celebrate its 179th Anniversary with food, fun and plenty of animals

Brian is at the Waukesha County Expo Grounds previewing all the fun.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Looking for a little festival fun this weekend? Brian can help. He’s getting a preview of this year’s Waukesha County Fair where showing animals are the main attraction.

Brian is hanging out with one of this weekend’s youngest exhibitors who’s getting his pigs ready for the big show.

About the Waukesha County Fair (website)

Did you know that we’re not only the oldest county fair in Wisconsin—we’re also the largest event in Waukesha County? The Waukesha County Fair celebrates our rural heritage with barnyard animals, crafts, foods, farm displays—and, of course, the midway! We’re a nonprofit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization, dedicated to supporting 4-H activities and education, and providing a fun time for children and adults of all ages. Join us! The Waukesha County Fair is the perfect place to host your company’s summer picnic. Ask about discount admission, amusement ride passes, and all of the fun. Best of all, we do all the work!

