The NARI Home and Remodeling Show is back and this weekend you can expect to see everything from a California mid-century home from the 60’s to an over-the-top luxury bathroom from the 70’s. Brian is at State Fair with a preview of this year’s "Design Through the Decades" exhibit.

As part of NARI Milwaukee’s 60th-anniversary celebration, the Home & Remodeling Show is hosting a first-of-its-kind "Design Through the Decades" exhibit. The exhibit will feature six different room vignettes that showcase design trends from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s and ‘10s.

Visit a California mid-century home from the ‘60s and notice some of the design elements that are still used in today’s open concept homes.

Marvel at an opulent, over-the-top luxury bathroom from the ‘70s. Think black shag carpeting, foil wallpaper and a full-sized, in-ground Kohler soaking tub.

Check out the cool bedroom of an ‘80s teen complete with posters, a neon sign, VCR and Atari game system.

Remember the comfortable ‘90s living room with its plaid couch and the extremely large entertainment center that took up an entire wall.

The 2000’s welcomed the Tuscan style and its various shades of brown. Take in a living room with rustic décor elements, elaborate tapestries, wrought-iron wall art and warm sunbaked colors.

It’s all about the selfie so the ‘10s room features a variety of selfie stations that are "picture perfect." Show attendees can enter the room, select their favorite spot and strike a pose.