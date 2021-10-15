The NARI Home and Remodeling Show is back
MILWAUKEE - The NARI Home and Remodeling Show is back and this weekend you can expect to see everything from a California mid-century home from the 60’s to an over-the-top luxury bathroom from the 70’s. Brian is at State Fair with a preview of this year’s "Design Through the Decades" exhibit.
As part of NARI Milwaukee’s 60th-anniversary celebration, the Home & Remodeling Show is hosting a first-of-its-kind "Design Through the Decades" exhibit. The exhibit will feature six different room vignettes that showcase design trends from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s and ‘10s.
- Visit a California mid-century home from the ‘60s and notice some of the design elements that are still used in today’s open concept homes.
- Marvel at an opulent, over-the-top luxury bathroom from the ‘70s. Think black shag carpeting, foil wallpaper and a full-sized, in-ground Kohler soaking tub.
- Check out the cool bedroom of an ‘80s teen complete with posters, a neon sign, VCR and Atari game system.
- Remember the comfortable ‘90s living room with its plaid couch and the extremely large entertainment center that took up an entire wall.
- The 2000’s welcomed the Tuscan style and its various shades of brown. Take in a living room with rustic décor elements, elaborate tapestries, wrought-iron wall art and warm sunbaked colors.
- It’s all about the selfie so the ‘10s room features a variety of selfie stations that are "picture perfect." Show attendees can enter the room, select their favorite spot and strike a pose.
