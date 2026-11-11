Best sports cities: Where does Green Bay rank?

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The Brief A recent study conducted by WalletHub named Green Bay, Wisconsin the best midsize sports city in the nation. That finding was largely due to the city's rich football culture surrounding the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field. Los Angeles, California was named the best sports city in America.



A Wisconsin town was named one of the best sports cities in the nation — and that's largely due to its storied football franchise and iconic stadium.

Why Green Bay was named one of the nation's best sports cities

Local perspective:

A recent WalletHub study called Green Bay, Wisconsin the best midsize sports city in America.

"The city is known for its enthusiastic fans and a passion for local football, ranking as the third-best football city in the country overall," WalletHub wrote. "The Green Bay Packers are one of the most storied and successful franchises in the league's history, with the 10th-highest win percentage, 19 division championships and four Super Bowl titles. Nevertheless, attending a Packers game at the iconic Lambeau Field can be less expensive than games in some larger cities since the team’s nonprofit ownership structure helps keep ticket prices reasonable. Plus, the Packers enjoy a high level of popularity and some of the most engaged fans on social media."

The franchise is valued at an estimated $8.6 billion, according to Forbes. It's also the only publicly owned franchise in the NFL.

Likewise, WalletHub named Green Bay No. 3 on its list of the best football cities in the nation.

However, the study noted that "the downside to Green Bay is that its sports culture is almost entirely focused on football."

Across cities of all sizes, Green Bay was ranked No. 22 for sports fans.

Big picture view:

According to the study, the top five sports cities in the U.S. are:

Los Angeles Boston New York Pittsburgh Philadelphia