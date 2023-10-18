Terrorist attack in Uganda safari claims lives of honeymooning couple, guide

article

Three people were killed, including a couple on their honeymoon, in a terrorist attack in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Authorities, calling the attack "cowardly," happened on October 17.

The victims were identified as a Briton, a South African, and their Ugandan guide, according to The Times.

Their vehicle was also set on fire.

Uganda’s president, Yoweri K Museveni, said the terrorists "will pay with their own wretched lives."

A picture of the burning vehicle was shared on social media.

Police indicated the attack was carried out by "suspected ADF [Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist force] rebels."

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.