Teen injured in shooting near 23rd and Middlemass on city's south side

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near S. 23rd Street and W. Middlemass Street on the city's south side around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

A 15-year-old Milwaukee male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a hospital.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation, and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.