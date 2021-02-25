Target to open mini Apple stores in select locations

article

Target on Thursday announced plans to open mini Apple stores within select locations this month, effectively doubling the tech behemoth's footprint inside the stores.

The so-called "dedicated Apple shopping destinations" will first roll out at 17 Target stores nationwide, spanning from San Jose, California to Miami, the retailer said. Additional locations will roll out by the end of this fall.

Although Target already carries Apple products, the new dedicated spaces will extend "the assortment of Apple products" online and in stores, Target said.

At these locations, Apple products and accessories will be displayed in one location which will be "designed for guests to experience new products through demonstrations" from "Target Tech Consultants, who will receive specialized training from Apple."

"The retail collaboration builds on Target and Apple’s more than 15-year relationship by combining Apple’s latest products with the convenient shopping experience and fulfillment services," Target said.

Target chief growth officer Christina Hennington said the company will "continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year."

The announcement comes after Target reported a strong sales streak through a pandemic-shrouded holiday season with sales growing 102% between November and December.

Over the past year, the company increased its effort to provide alternatives to customers who are trying to minimize risk from contracting COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.