Taco Bell charging for sauce packets part of 'new cantina chicken menu'

Taco Bell has a new sauce at their locations, but depending on what you order, it could cost you.

While packets of other condiments, like the chain's mild, hot, fire and diablo sauces, are free of charge, the new avocado verde salsa sells for 20 cents per packet, unless a customer orders certain items.

"One packet of avocado verde salsa comes with every order off the cantina chicken menu," the fast-food giant said in a press release earlier this month.

Customers who order off the canina chicken menu – which includes items like cantina chicken soft taco, cantina chicken crispy taco, cantina chicken burrito, cantina chicken quesadilla and cantina chicken bowl – who want more than one packet will have to pay.

Visually, the green packets appear about twice the size as the chain's mild, hot, fire and diablo sauces, coming in at .5 ounces. The avocado verde salsa packaging says "best chilled, shaken, sauced" and that they should be kept refrigerated. They offer the same quirky sayings, such as, "taking a break from my break," as other sauce packets.

Select items from the cantina chicken menu were launched on March 14 for Taco Bell Rewards members, and the full menu was launched for all customers on March 21.

Taco Bell said in a statement to Fox Business that the sauce is "similar to other premium sauces and menu add-ons, such as nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream and guacamole," and is a permanent addition to the menu of the restaurants operated by Yum! Brands.

Taco Bell was started by a man named Glen Bell (thus the Bell in Taco Bell). Bell was a former Marine who served during World War II before being honorably discharged in 1946, according to the Taco Bell website.

