The Brief Finn Katona, a 5-year-old boy, was killed in a Sussex school bus accident. On Wednesday, his family's attorney announced the creation of "Finn's Rule." The attorney also said a "confidential" monetary settlement was reached.



The attorney representing the family of Finn Katona, the 5-year-old boy killed in a Sussex school bus accident last year, announced the creation of "Finn's Rule" and said a "confidential" monetary settlement has been reached.

Finn's Rule

What they're saying:

Finn's Rule will distribute cards to bus drivers across the country as part of a training, attorney Timothy Tracek said Wednesday. It was negotiated as part of the settlement with the potential defendants.

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The initiative will include enhanced safety training for all Student Transportation of America bus drivers and will share information with a number of other school bus companies. Tracek said it could reach 130,000 school bus drivers.

Drivers will also receive a laminated card that shows the 5-year-old's face and reminds drivers to count kids, be aware of danger zones and blind spots, and expect the unexpected.

Finn Katona (Courtesy of the Katona family)

"Finn's Rule stands as a legacy, ensuring that Finn's life continues to make a difference. A difference of unimaginable importance of preventing any other little boy or little girl from senseless death at the hands of a school bus," said Tracek.

The attorney said Finn's Rule will probably go into effect in late fall of the next school year.

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In a statement Wednesday, Hamilton School District Superintendent Paul Mielke said:

"Our community continues to grieve the loss of young Finn Katona. His death forever changed our entire school district. Our thoughts remain with Finn’s family, friends and all those impacted by the tragic accident. We remain committed to supporting and caring for one another."

Sussex school bus accident

The backstory:

Investigators said Finn Katona fell beneath a school bus just as the driver began pulling away outside Silver Spring Intermediate School on Jan. 2, 2025.

An 86-page report found Katona accidentally stepped off the sidewalk, his backpack pulling him to the ground, and fell in front of the bus’s rear driver-side tire. The driver began to move forward almost simultaneously, and over the child’s body. Video showed the entire incident, which investigators said did not involve horseplay or other students.

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The medical examiner determined Katona died of "craniocerebral injuries" and that the manner of death was "accidental."

Upon completing its investigation, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department concluded no charges or citations would be issued.