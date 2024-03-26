Baltimore bridge collapse echoes 1980 Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster in Tampa Bay

The shocking collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday morning gives people in the Bay Area some frightening flashbacks to another disaster.

READ: Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after struck by cargo ship; 2 rescued, several others believed in water

Just under 44 years ago, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge collapsed after being hit by a freighter in one of the worst tragedies in the area's history.

On May 9, 1980, the M/V Summit Venture freighter collided with a support beam on the Skyway Bridge, connecting Lower Tampa Bay to St. Pete, sending a 1,200-foot section of the road into the water below.

It was just after 7:30 a.m. that day when a storm blew across Tampa Bay and gusted the 600-foot-long freighter into the bridge.

Thirty-five people were killed after six cars, a truck, and a Greyhound bus fell over 150 feet into the water.

9th May 1980: Debris from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge perched on the bow of the freighter 'Summit Venture' after the vessel rammed the bridge during a thunderstorm at Tampa Bay, Florida, causing 34 deaths. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

READ: 42 years pass since deadly Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster

The current bridge opened in 1987. Portions of the old stretch remain, though, in the form of the fishing piers at each end of the 'new' bridge.

A car precariously balanced, just 14 inches short of plummeting 140 feet into Tampa Bay, Florida, after the freighter 'Summit Venture' rammed into the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during a thunderstorm, killing 34 people. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

PREVIOUS: 40 years later, filmmakers hope to dispell myths about Skyway Bridge disaster

Authorities said a ship called the ‘Dali’ struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. At a press conference, officials said two people had been pulled from the water, with rescue efforts still underway for others.