Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold win inspires flipbook art

U.S. gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee’s gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics inspired people everywhere, including a flipbook artist.

Ben Zurawaski, who also goes by the name theflippist on Youtube, made his latest creation from Lee’s performance.

Zurawaski posted a Youtube video featuring his flipbook art of Lee’s routine and her family’s reaction to her win on July 30, just one day after she took the medal.

"After spending the night drawing a portion of her routine frame by frame, I still don’t understand how the human body can just fly through the air like that," Zurawaski said.

RELATED: St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee wins all-around gold at Tokyo Olympics

Lee has made quite a name for herself so far during the Tokyo Games.

She’s added 950,000 followers on Instagram, a stunning 390% increase, including 365,000 since last Thursday. The popularity explosion likely happened after she found herself atop the podium in one of her marquee events.

In addition to her gold, Lee also earned silver in the team competition and bronze on the uneven bars, giving her one of each medal.

In the days following her victory, she’s been swarmed with interviews and social media mentions. According to the Olympic champion, she thinks she might delete her Twitter until the Olympics are over.

Although they’re not over just yet, and Lee is already making history in her short time at the Olympics.

With her participation in this year’s events, she became the first Hmong American to ever compete at the Olympics. She is also the fifth-straight American to win the Olympic all-around title.

On Tuesday, she’ll have the opportunity to earn another medal on the beam final.

RELATED: Hometown gyms show pride for Olympic gymnasts Suni Lee, Grace McCallum

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This story was reported from Baltimore.

