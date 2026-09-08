Summerfest 2027 headliner: Zac Brown Band to perform June 25
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MILWAUKEE - Summerfest announced Tuesday, Sept. 8 that Zac Brown Band will headline on Friday, June 25, 2027, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Get tickets
What we know:
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com(opens in new tab at www.ticketmaster.com), or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.
Each ticket purchased also includes admission to the festival on the day of the show.
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Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2027.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Summerfest.