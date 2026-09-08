Summerfest 2027 headliner: Zac Brown Band to perform June 25

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The Brief Zac Brown Band will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on June 25, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:00 a.m. Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2027.



Summerfest announced Tuesday, Sept. 8 that Zac Brown Band will headline on Friday, June 25, 2027, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

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What we know:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com(opens in new tab at www.ticketmaster.com) , or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.

Each ticket purchased also includes admission to the festival on the day of the show.

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Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2027.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Summerfest.



