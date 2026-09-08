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Summerfest 2027 headliner: Zac Brown Band to perform June 25

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Summerfest
Published September 8, 2026 10:03 AM CDT
Published September 8, 2026 10:03 AM CDT
article

Zac Brown and the Zac Brown Band perform on stage during BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 27, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)

The Brief

    • Zac Brown Band will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on June 25, 2027.
    • Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:00 a.m.
    • Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2027.

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest announced Tuesday, Sept. 8 that Zac Brown Band will headline on Friday, June 25, 2027, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. 

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com(opens in new tab at www.ticketmaster.com), or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.  

Each ticket purchased also includes admission to the festival on the day of the show.

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Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2027.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Summerfest. 


 

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