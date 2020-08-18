Success! SpaceX completes historic 100th launch with another round of Starlink satellites

It's been a historic day for SpaceX.

On Tuesday, the company launched another batch of 58 Starlink satellites and three Planet Labs spacecrafts into orbit. But this was not your ordinary launch: it marks a huge milestone for SpaceX with its 100th launch since it began in 2006. This is the 11th Starlink mission for the company.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 10:31 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The rocket was used in five previous SpaceX missions, marking the first time that a Falcon 9 rocket booster has been reused 6 times.

RELATED: NASA, SpaceX target October for next launch carrying astronauts

Advertisement

“Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported the Telstar 18 VANTAGE mission in September 2018, the Iridium-8 mission in January 2019, the three separate Starlink missions in May 2019, January 2020, and June 2020,” SpaceX said.

The Falcon 9 first stage will land on the ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ droneship in the Atlantic Ocean following stage separation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.