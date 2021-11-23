Strutting its stuffing: Turkey checks out reflection in window

A turkey did some peacocking near Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, intently checking out its reflection in a window.

Wild turkeys have been regularly seen in the area since the 1970s, according to the Harvard Gazette, when biologists trapped and relocated 37 birds from New York to Massachusetts in a repopulation effort.

This video taken by Twitter user @EtIterAdAstra, who said they filmed it on November 23, shows the self-reflective turkey.

Credit: @EtIterAdAstra via Storyful