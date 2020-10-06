State Troopers save kitten found along I-41 near Fond du Lac

The State Patrol’s Fond du Lac Post resuced a kitten found along I-41 near the City of Fond du Lac on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers responded to the scene after a concerned citizen observed a kitten along I-41 and called authorities.

Upon arrival, troopers found the kitten playing in the grassy median. The kitten was taken back to the Fond du Lac Post -- where a local kitten rescue will pick her up.