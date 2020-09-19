State trooper pulls driver, suspected of OWI, from burning car

article

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper sustained minor injuries after pulling a female driver from a burning vehicle in Winnebago County on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Authorities responded to a driving complaint along Highway 10 and I-41 near Appleton around 6:30 p.m. The responding trooper found multiple vehicles pulled over and one rolled-over in a ditch.

The rolled-over vehicle quickly became "engulfed in flames" with the female driver inside. The trooper broke windows to get to the driver and, with the help of some good Samaritans, pulled the driver out.

Authorities said the driver sustained severe burns but remained conscious, and the trooper injured his hand.

Aftermatch of fiery, roll-over crash in Winnebago County involving a driver suspected of OWI. (Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol)

The driver had three prior operating while intoxicated (OWI) convictions, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol, and showed signs of alcohol use during the incident.

Charges for a 4th OWI offense are being referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office. A warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood test after the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Wisconsin State Patrol's Fond du Lac post is investigating.

