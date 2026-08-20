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St. Francis fatal crash; 1 person dead, 1 critically injured

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published August 20, 2026 2:11 PM CDT
Published August 20, 2026 2:11 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A crash in St. Francis on Thursday morning left one person dead and another person seriously injured.
    • Police say the driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed on South Lake Drive.
    • The passenger died at the hospital, while the driver remains in critical condition.

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - One person is dead, and another person is in critical condition after a crash in St. Francis on Thursday morning, Aug. 20.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the St. Francis Police Department, at about 7:21 a.m., police and fire responded to South Lake Drive near the Mary Mother near the FBI building for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a tree.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 68-year-old St. Francis man was driving the vehicle southbound on South Lake Drive when he is believed to have experienced a medical emergency. The vehicle crossed the centerline, struck a utility pole, spun, and then struck a large tree before coming to a stop.

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The vehicle’s front-seat passenger, a 67-year-old St. Francis woman, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver was also taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: The St. Francis Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.

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