St. Francis fatal crash; 1 person dead, 1 critically injured

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The Brief A crash in St. Francis on Thursday morning left one person dead and another person seriously injured. Police say the driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed on South Lake Drive. The passenger died at the hospital, while the driver remains in critical condition.



One person is dead, and another person is in critical condition after a crash in St. Francis on Thursday morning, Aug. 20.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the St. Francis Police Department, at about 7:21 a.m., police and fire responded to South Lake Drive near the Mary Mother near the FBI building for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a tree.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 68-year-old St. Francis man was driving the vehicle southbound on South Lake Drive when he is believed to have experienced a medical emergency. The vehicle crossed the centerline, struck a utility pole, spun, and then struck a large tree before coming to a stop.

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The vehicle’s front-seat passenger, a 67-year-old St. Francis woman, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver was also taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.