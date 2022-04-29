Squatters found inside Maryland apartment after residents return from vacation

Two suspects are on the run after being found squatting in an apartment while the residents were on vacation, according to authorities.

Police released photos of the suspects, a man, and a woman, in hopes that the public can help identify them.

The Greenbelt Police Department said on April 5 the residents of the apartment came home from vacation to find their front door was damaged, and the apartment was mostly empty. The apartment is located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The residents reported to police that after entering the apartment, they found two suspects, who they did not know, lying on a bed. The suspects told the residents they took all their property, and then reportedly became aggressive with the victims before fleeing the scene.

FOX 5 spoke to the victim, whose identity we are concealing for her safety.

She says it was such a scary experience she had nightmares about it and didn’t leave her home for a week.

"Not only were they in my home, but everything in my home was gone except for my bed because he details how he loved my bed so much. And I’m like who are you? And he says my name. He’s like you didn’t pay your rent. I’m like what are you talking about? I paid my rent."

The woman said she tried to leave, but the male suspect in the video stopped her.

"He tackles me, and I’m like ‘sir this is my home you not gone let me leave?’ He’s like, ‘no I’m just saying you not gone call the police. I’m going to give you your apartment you just not gone call the police.’"

She said he eventually calms down, so she starts recording him when he doesn’t notice, as he’s packing his things and explaining how he got inside her apartment.

She still doesn’t know where her belongings are – about $50,000 worth of items.

"I just couldn’t believe this was happening to me, I see this on TV," she said. "They really took over my apartment, and I was just trying to remain calm. But at the same time, I just couldn’t believe this was happening to me. I come home and literally, two people are in my bed relaxing."

She says before he left, the male suspect told her he planned to do this again at another apartment.

Greenbelt City Police say they are aware of this and have officers actively patrolling the area.

The victim also says her apartment complex is allowing her to break her lease.

Police said the residents told investigators that their apartment was fully furnished when they left for vacation on March 28.

Anyone with information about the incident or the individuals pictured please contact the Greenbelt Police Department at (301) 474-7200.