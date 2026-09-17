The Brief An impersonation scam claiming to be Spectrum Mobile is targeting people in Wisconsin. The scammers offer to cut phone bills in half if customers order and return a new phone. Spectrum warns customers to never ship equipment to unknown addresses.



An impersonation scam is targeting people in Wisconsin. The caller says they are with Spectrum and can lower your phone bill, but you have to take an unusual step first.

Spectrum Mobile phone scam

What we know:

The scammer says they are with Spectrum Mobile, and they have a promotion that will greatly reduce your phone bill. One Milwaukee woman was interested but skeptical about what she had to do to get the deal.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"You had to order a phone and open a new line," said Pamela McCreary.

McCreary was told if she returned the phone right away, she would get the discount and avoid paying for the new phone and the new line. She played along at first. Once the new phone arrived, she decided to call Spectrum directly. A Spectrum representative told her this was a scam.

How it works

Dig deeper:

Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau serving Wisconsin explains how the scam works.

"You (are) receiving phones to your home, and then you’re being asked to reship them to another address, which you believe to be Spectrum," Schiller said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Schiller says the phone isn't shipped to Spectrum, but to an unknown address. Two victims told Contact 6 they shipped the phone on. They never got the discount and were charged for the phone.

What they're saying:

Spectrum helped McCreary to ship the phone back to them. She was not charged for it.

"(Customer service) was like, I’m smiling from ear to ear because you didn’t send the phone back," said McCreary. "You called us instead, and now you're safe."

Featured article

What you can do

What you can do:

Spectrum said to never accept devices you didn't order, never ship equipment to someone else, and always contact your carrier directly. The company said the scam calls are affecting customers of various carriers nationwide.

Full Statement from Mike Hogan, Spectrum spokesperson:

Scam calls targeting mobile customers of various carriers are happening nationwide. Spectrum advises customers: never share verification codes, do not accept devices you did not order, never ship our equipment to someone else, and always contact your carrier directly using official channels. More information is available at www.spectrum.net/support/general/scam-and-fraud-alert

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.