Special delivery: Peoria firefighters help deliver baby

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department said its firefighters helped bring a healthy baby into the world on Wednesday morning.

"Mom is happy and both are doing well," the department said in an Instagram post on June 23. "This is one of the great things firefighters get to be part of. Everyone is excited and this crew now has a special bond with this family."

Congratulations, mom!

