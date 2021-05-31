SpaceX completes launch for resupply mission to space station

SpaceX has successfully launched its second cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

At 1:29 p.m. EST Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket launched from launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. It will carry more supplies to the International Space Station.

SpaceX currently has four astronauts at the International Space Station. They are part of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission and will spend about six months in space. They arrived there on April 24th and will depart just one week after the SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts arrive.

