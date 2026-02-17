South Milwaukee apartment fire, dozens of residents impacted

article

The Brief A fire forced residents out of a South Milwaukee apartment building on Monday. It happened near Chicago and Columbia, south of Drexel Boulevard. SMFD said the fire impacted residents of all 48 occupied apartments.



The South Milwaukee Fire Department said a Monday night apartment building fire forced dozens of people out of their homes.

What we know:

It happened around 9:30 p.m. When firefighters got to the scene near Chicago and Columbia, south of Drexel Boulevard, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a first-floor apartment.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and searched until all residents were accounted for. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

A cat and a turtle were located during the search. The cat was revived with oxygen via a pet mask and returned to its owner, and the turtle was relocated to a safe area of the apartment building.

SMFD said the apartment where the fire started was part of a 16-unit building that adjoins two other buildings. Most of the damage was contained to that apartment, with some smoke and fire damage to the first-floor hallway and apartments, as well as one second-floor apartment.

The fire department said damage left the entire structure without power, heat or fire alarm protection, rendering the apartments uninhabitable until services can be restored. The fire impacted residents of all 48 occupied apartments; seven residents are receiving shelter from the Red Cross, while the rest are finding a place to stay elsewhere.

The Cudahy, Greenfield, Milwaukee, Oak Creek, St. Francis fire departments, along with the South Milwaukee Police Department, assisted at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.