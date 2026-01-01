Expand / Collapse search

'Song Sung Blue' film: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson face backlash from family

January 1, 2026
MILWAUKEE - While Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman's new film may have charmed critics – the son of the real-life performer memorized in the musical drama claims the film destroys his father's legacy. 

"Song Sung Blue" tells the story of a couple who performed in a Neil Diamond Tribute Band called "Lighting and Thunder." But in a new interview, the couple's son, Michael Sardina Jr., said his father would be "rolling in his grave right now" over the portrayal. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details. 

