Somers house fire; firefighter hurt after interior collapse

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The Brief Somers Fire & Rescue said crews responded to a structure fire on Tuesday, June 23. Officials said heavy fire involved the front of the home, and nearby structures were also affected because of the fire’s size and proximity. A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a MAYDAY was called because of an interior collapse.



A firefighter was hurt while battling a house fire in Somers on Tuesday night, June 23.

What we know:

According to Somers Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for a structure fire near 16th Place and Sheridan Road.

While crews were on their way, a large amount of black smoke was visible from several miles away, prompting an early call for help from surrounding departments.

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When they arrived, they found a two-story residential structure with heavy fire involvement at the front of the home. Officials said nearby structures were also involved because of the size of the fire and their close proximity.

Crews worked for several hours to control and extinguish the fire.

During the fire, while crews were working inside, a MAYDAY was called because of a downed firefighter following an interior collapse. The firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

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Dig deeper:

Officials said the home sustained significant damage because of the amount of fire involvement before crews arrived. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No civilians were injured.