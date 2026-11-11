Somers crash, 2 injured; man arrested for OWI, had outstanding warrant
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A man was arrested for OWI following a crash in Somers that left two people injured on Tuesday night, Nov. 10.
Crash details
What To Know:
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, at 10:17 p.m., the sheriff’s office and Somers Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of County Highway E (12th Street) and County Highway Y (22nd Avenue) for reports of a serious crash.
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The preliminary investigation indicates a white Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Austin Ishman was traveling north on 22nd Avenue when it failed to stop at the intersection and struck a Kia Soul traveling west on 12th Street. The Kia then struck a Honda Pilot that was stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes of 22nd Avenue.
The Kia had three people inside, including an infant. The driver was unconscious but breathing and trapped inside the vehicle when emergency personnel arrived. Somers Fire and Rescue personnel extricated the driver and was transported to Froedtert South Hospital. As of the latest update, the driver of the Kia remains in serious condition.
Another passenger in the Kia was injured, but those injuries were not considered serious. The infant was uninjured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later released to a family member. The driver in the Honda was not injured.
Charges referred
What To Know:
Deputies arrested Ishman on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. He was medically cleared at Froedtert South before being taken to the Kenosha County Jail.
Austin Ishman
Deputies submitted the following requested charges and violations for review:
- Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle
- Operating while intoxicated causing injury, second or subsequent offense
- Possession of marijuana
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
Ishman was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting with the investigation.
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What they're saying:
"Driving while intoxicated is a reckless and selfish decision that puts innocent lives at risk," Sheriff David Zoerner said. "We will not tolerate impaired driving in Kenosha County. Our deputies will enforce the law and arrest those who choose to get behind the wheel while impaired. Plan ahead and arrange a sober ride. There is no excuse for putting another family in harm’s way."
The Source: The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office sent FOX6 a news release.