Somers crash, 2 injured; man arrested for OWI, had outstanding warrant

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The Brief Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Somers on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The crash happened at the intersection of County Highway E and County Highway Y, near the border of Somers and Kenosha. The driver of one of the vehicles, 31-year-old Austin Ishman, was arrested on suspicion of OWI.



A man was arrested for OWI following a crash in Somers that left two people injured on Tuesday night, Nov. 10.

Crash details

What To Know:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, at 10:17 p.m., the sheriff’s office and Somers Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of County Highway E (12th Street) and County Highway Y (22nd Avenue) for reports of a serious crash.

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The preliminary investigation indicates a white Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Austin Ishman was traveling north on 22nd Avenue when it failed to stop at the intersection and struck a Kia Soul traveling west on 12th Street. The Kia then struck a Honda Pilot that was stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes of 22nd Avenue.

The Kia had three people inside, including an infant. The driver was unconscious but breathing and trapped inside the vehicle when emergency personnel arrived. Somers Fire and Rescue personnel extricated the driver and was transported to Froedtert South Hospital. As of the latest update, the driver of the Kia remains in serious condition.

Another passenger in the Kia was injured, but those injuries were not considered serious. The infant was uninjured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later released to a family member. The driver in the Honda was not injured.

Charges referred

What To Know:

Deputies arrested Ishman on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. He was medically cleared at Froedtert South before being taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

Austin Ishman

Deputies submitted the following requested charges and violations for review:

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Operating while intoxicated causing injury, second or subsequent offense

Possession of marijuana

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Ishman was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting with the investigation.

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What they're saying:

"Driving while intoxicated is a reckless and selfish decision that puts innocent lives at risk," Sheriff David Zoerner said. "We will not tolerate impaired driving in Kenosha County. Our deputies will enforce the law and arrest those who choose to get behind the wheel while impaired. Plan ahead and arrange a sober ride. There is no excuse for putting another family in harm’s way."