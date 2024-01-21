Solar eclipse 2024: These U.S. cities are in the path of totality
The Great North American Eclipse is less than three months away: On April 8, 2024, "the greatest natural event you can see" will traverse parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada.
During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch. The path of the 2024 eclipse is about 115 miles wide and will span from Mexico to Maine.
It’s a rare event: any given spot on Earth will only see a total solar eclipse about once every 400 years. Despite long odds, a small portion of southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois will be in the path of the eclipse for the second time in less than a decade.
Total eclipse of the sun at the location of the longest duration of 2 minutes and 40 seconds in Hopkinsville, KY, August 2017
More than 31 million people live in the path of this year’s shadow, also known as the path of totality, and millions more are expected to flood towns in the eclipse’s path.
Why you should get in the path of totality
When it comes to a total solar eclipse, experts say getting near the path of totality just doesn’t cut it.
"If you can get yourself into the path of the moon’s shadow for a total eclipse, it’s definitely worth the effort," Rick Fienberg, project manager of the American Astronomical Society’s Solar Eclipse Task Force, told FOX Weather. "A 99% partial solar eclipse doesn’t get you 99% of the experience of a total solar eclipse — that last 1% is literally the difference between night and day."
Locals and travelers from around the world gather on Menan Butte to watch the eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Menan, Idaho.
When the moon hides the sun, the temperature suddenly drops. Stars and planets that are usually only visible at night will emerge. Even animals are tricked into believing it’s nighttime, NASA says.
The totality lasts less than 10 minutes, and if you miss it, the next time a total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. is Aug. 12, 2045.
U.S. cities in the 2024 solar eclipse path of totality
The moon’s shadow first touches Mexico at Mazatlan, then enters the United States through Texas. From there, it cuts diagonally through parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also see a total solar eclipse, according to NASA.
2024 total solar eclipse map
There are several major cities and many other towns in the path of totality. Here’s a look at some of them, according to NASA, the U.S. Navy and state tourism websites.
Texas
- Eagle Pass, Texas
- Dallas, Texas
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Austin, Texas
- San Antonio, Texas
- Killeen, Texas
- Waco, Texas
- Temple, Texas
- Tyler, Texas
- Irving, Texas
- Sulphur Springs, Texas
- Kerrville, Texas
- Texarkana, Texas
Oklahoma
Here are some of the best viewing sites in Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman:
- Idabel, Oklahoma
- Boswell, Oklahoma
- Antlers, Oklahoma
- Hugo, Oklahoma
- Poteau, Oklahoma
- Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Arkansas
- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Jonesboro, Arkansa
- Hot Springs, Arkansas
Missouri
- Poplar Bluff, Missouri
- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Illinois
- Carbondale, Illinois
- Mount Vernon, Illinois
Kentucky
- Paducah, Kentucky
Indiana
- Evansville, Indiana
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Ohio
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Akron, Ohio
- Toledo, Ohio
- Dayton, Ohio
- Bowling Green, Ohio
Pennsylvania
- Erie, Pennsvylania
New York
- Buffalo, New York
- Jamestown, New York
- Rochester, New York
- Syracuse, New York
- Watertown, New York
- Lake Placid, New York
- Plattsburgh, New York
Vermont
- Burlington, Vermont
- Montpelier, Vermont
- St. Johnsbury, Vermont
- Hardwick, Vermont
- Newport, Vermont
- St. Albans, Vermont
- Stowe, Vermont
- Waterbury, Vermont
- Winooski, Vermont
New Hampshire
- Lancaster, New Hampshire
Maine
- Caribou, Maine
- Rangeley, Maine
- Carrabassett Valley, Maine
- Jackman, Maine
- Bingham, Maine
- Moscow, Maine
- Houlton, Maine
- Presque Isle, Maine
