Snowmobile accident on Lake Koshkonong in Sumner, 1 flown by Med Flight
One person was taken to the hospital by Med Flight on Sunday, Feb. 1, following a snowmobile accident on Lake Koshkonong in the Town of Sumner near North Shore Road.
What we know:
Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene around 11:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a single snowmobile crash involving one patient 500 yards offshore on frozen Lake Koshkonong.
Crews transported the patient back to shore with the assistance of a UTV.
Due to the extent of the patient’s injuries and the location of the incident, UW Med Flight was requested.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
A landing zone was established at Highway 106 and North Shore Road, and Highway 106 was closed for approximately 30 minutes.
A woman in her 40s was transported by UW Med Flight to a trauma center in critical condition.
No other vehicles or patients were involved in this incident.
What's next:
The accident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.