Snowmobile accident on Lake Koshkonong in Sumner, 1 flown by Med Flight

Published  February 2, 2026 9:04am CST
Snowmobile accident on Lake Koshkonong in Town of Sumner

The Brief

    • One person was taken to the hospital following a snowmobile accident on Lake Koshkonong on Sunday. 
    • Due to the extent of the patient’s injuries and the location of the incident, UW Med Flight was requested. 
    • The accident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

One person was taken to the hospital by Med Flight on Sunday, Feb. 1, following a snowmobile accident on Lake Koshkonong in the Town of Sumner near North Shore Road.

What we know:

Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene around 11:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a single snowmobile crash involving one patient 500 yards offshore on frozen Lake Koshkonong. 

Crews transported the patient back to shore with the assistance of a UTV.

Due to the extent of the patient’s injuries and the location of the incident, UW Med Flight was requested. 

A landing zone was established at Highway 106 and North Shore Road, and Highway 106 was closed for approximately 30 minutes. 

A woman in her 40s was transported by UW Med Flight to a trauma center in critical condition. 

No other vehicles or patients were involved in this incident.

What's next:

The accident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Fort Atkinson Fire Department. 

