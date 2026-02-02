Snowmobile accident on Lake Koshkonong in Sumner, 1 flown by Med Flight

article

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital following a snowmobile accident on Lake Koshkonong on Sunday. Due to the extent of the patient’s injuries and the location of the incident, UW Med Flight was requested. The accident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.



One person was taken to the hospital by Med Flight on Sunday, Feb. 1, following a snowmobile accident on Lake Koshkonong in the Town of Sumner near North Shore Road.

What we know:

Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene around 11:20 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a single snowmobile crash involving one patient 500 yards offshore on frozen Lake Koshkonong.

Crews transported the patient back to shore with the assistance of a UTV.

Due to the extent of the patient’s injuries and the location of the incident, UW Med Flight was requested.

A landing zone was established at Highway 106 and North Shore Road, and Highway 106 was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

A woman in her 40s was transported by UW Med Flight to a trauma center in critical condition.

No other vehicles or patients were involved in this incident.

What's next:

The accident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.