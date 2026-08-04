Slinger construction worker airlifted after falling from ladder into basement

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The Brief A Slinger construction worker was airlifted to the hospital by Flight for Life following a ladder fall. The worker fell from a first-story ladder onto the concrete basement floor. The 29-year-old worker suffered significant injuries in the fall.



Flight for Life airlifted a construction worker to the hospital Tuesday, August 4, after they fell from a ladder at a Slinger construction site.

What we know:

According to the Slinger Police Department, officers responded to a residential construction site on Limestone Lane around 10:30 a.m. after a worker fell from a first-story ladder onto the concrete basement floor.

The 29-year-old worker suffered significant injuries in the fall, and because the building lacked stairwell access to the basement, crews faced a challenging rescue.

Emergency crews safely extracted the patient from the lower level and transferred him to a waiting Flight For Life helicopter for emergency trauma care.

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Limestone Lane was shut down for approximately one hour to facilitate rescue efforts.

Slinger Police Department was assisted by Slinger Fire Department, Lifestar Ambulance, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.