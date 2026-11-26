The Brief Three girls from Slinger traveled to New York City to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Weather postponed the parade, forcing the students to rebook flights and extend hotel stays. Performers must rework their routine because many participants cannot stay for the rescheduled date.



Three girls from Slinger are in New York City representing Slinger High School in New York City for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Spirit of America selected them to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The girls arrived in New York City last Saturday and spent the week in practice learning their routine ahead of Thursday. After more than 20 hours of rehearsals on the eve of Thanksgiving, they received unexpected news that weather forced the parade to be postponed. This left them, along with hundreds of other performers, scrambling to adjust travel plans last minute.

The good news is that they rebooked their flights for Saturday to fly home after the parade, and Spirit of America also helped them extend their stays at the hotel. However, these performers don't just have to adjust their travel plans. They told FOX6 News they are also going to have to rework their entire routine because many of the performers will not be able to stay until Saturday.

"We’re all going to have to change probably parts of stuff tomorrow. The day before, and we don’t know how much of the routine is going to change right now," said dancer Alexis Landon.

They told FOX6 News they have a practice scheduled tomorrow morning where they will essentially have to learn a new routine. At this point, it remains uncertain how many performers will even be able to make it Saturday.

"Feeling obviously a little nervous, because obviously I was in the whole mindset of like okay, I am waking up to be ready by 5am to go over call time and go over routine… and get ready to perform. and then I was like but wait, I am not performing tomorrow. And I woke up this morning and was like wait this feels so weird," said Haylee Landon, a cheerleader and senior at Slinger High School.

Despite all the chaos, the three are keeping a positive attitude and are incredibly proud to represent Slinger and the state of Wisconsin on a national stage.

"I guess I am just proud to represent Slinger and Wisconsin to be here for something people all over the country are going to watch," said Abby Koller, a cheerleader and senior at Slinger High School.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.