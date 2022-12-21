Expand / Collapse search

Simply great stuffed mushrooms: recipe

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with the recipe.

If you're still looking for that tasty dish to pass at an upcoming holiday party – the answer might be simply great stuff mushrooms. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with the recipe. 

Ingredients 

  • 1 5.2 oz. pkg. Boursin Garlic Herbs cheese
  • 1 pound fresh mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons butter - melted
  • 1/2 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley - optional

Instructions 

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Wipe mushrooms clean and remove stems.
  • Stuff cheese into mushroom caps and place on baking sheet.
  • Mix together butter and bread crumbs.
  • Sprinkle a little of the bread crumb mixture on top of each stuffed mushroom.
  • Bake for 20 to 30 minutes.
  • Remove from oven and sprinkle with parsley.
  • Serve warm.