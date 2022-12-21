Simply great stuffed mushrooms: recipe
If you're still looking for that tasty dish to pass at an upcoming holiday party – the answer might be simply great stuff mushrooms. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with the recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 5.2 oz. pkg. Boursin Garlic Herbs cheese
- 1 pound fresh mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons butter - melted
- 1/2 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley - optional
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Wipe mushrooms clean and remove stems.
- Stuff cheese into mushroom caps and place on baking sheet.
- Mix together butter and bread crumbs.
- Sprinkle a little of the bread crumb mixture on top of each stuffed mushroom.
- Bake for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and sprinkle with parsley.
- Serve warm.