Silver Alert: Sussex man missing, ran away from group home
SUSSEX, Wis. - Authorities in Waukesha County need your help in finding a missing 68-year-old man, Abran Huerta.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, Abran Huerta is a 68-year-old male, white, with hazel eyes and brown with a receding hair line. He's 5' 7" tall and weighs 180 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a white baseball hat, and white socks. It is unknown what shoes and glasses he was wearing.
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He was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 17, just after 4 p.m. on Aster Drive in the Village of Sussex. Authorities say he ran out the front door of the group home.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you have any information on Abran Huerta's whereabouts, call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office at 262-446-5070.
The Source: The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office sent the info to FOX6 via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.