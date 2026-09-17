Silver Alert: Sussex man missing, ran away from group home

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The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Waukesha County man, Abran Huerta. He was last seen on Thursday afternoon on Aster Drive in the Village of Sussex. If you have any information on Huerta's whereabouts, call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.



Authorities in Waukesha County need your help in finding a missing 68-year-old man, Abran Huerta.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, Abran Huerta is a 68-year-old male, white, with hazel eyes and brown with a receding hair line. He's 5' 7" tall and weighs 180 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a white baseball hat, and white socks. It is unknown what shoes and glasses he was wearing.

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He was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 17, just after 4 p.m. on Aster Drive in the Village of Sussex. Authorities say he ran out the front door of the group home.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Abran Huerta's whereabouts, call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office at 262-446-5070.