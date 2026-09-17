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Silver Alert: Sussex man missing, ran away from group home

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published September 17, 2026 7:05 PM CDT
Published September 17, 2026 7:05 PM CDT
article

Abran Huerta 

The Brief

    • A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Waukesha County man, Abran Huerta.
    • He was last seen on Thursday afternoon on Aster Drive in the Village of Sussex.
    • If you have any information on Huerta's whereabouts, call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

SUSSEX, Wis. - Authorities in Waukesha County need your help in finding a missing 68-year-old man, Abran Huerta.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, Abran Huerta is a 68-year-old male, white, with hazel eyes and brown with a receding hair line. He's 5' 7" tall and weighs 180 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a white baseball hat, and white socks. It is unknown what shoes and glasses he was wearing.

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He was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 17, just after 4 p.m. on Aster Drive in the Village of Sussex. Authorities say he ran out the front door of the group home.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Abran Huerta's whereabouts, call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office at 262-446-5070.

The Source: The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office sent the info to FOX6 via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.

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