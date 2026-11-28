Silver Alert: 84-year-old Appleton man missing
APPLETON, Wis. - Appleton police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 84-year-old man last seen heading south on US 41.
Missing man
What we know:
Appleton police have issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old James Pralat.
Pralat left his Appleton home and headed south on US 41. As of 12:19 p.m., he was traveling north on Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls.
Pralat is described as a white male with a height of 5'10" and a weight of 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair.
He has memory issues and is believed to be confused about where he is going.
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Vehicle description
What we know:
Pralat was last seen in a 2007 red Ford Ranger with Wisconsin license plate JH6730.
Pralat's Ford Ranger with license plate JH6730
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Appleton Police Department.