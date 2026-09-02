Silver Alert: 77-year-old Mukwonago woman missing
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MUKWONAGO - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Mukwonago woman on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Police said 77-year-old Helen Uhan was last seen leaving her house.
Missing woman
What we know:
Helen was last seen leaving her home and heading to the grocery store on Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m.
She is described as a white female, 5'1" tall and 140 pounds.
She has brown eyes and gray shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing jeans.
Helen is suspected to have memory loss or dementia.
Helen was driving a 2015 Black Honda CRV with Wisconsin license plate 815YWK.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mukwonago Police Department at 262-363-6435.
The Source: Information in this post was sent to us by the Mukwonago Police Department.