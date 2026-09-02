Silver Alert: 77-year-old Mukwonago woman missing

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The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Helen Uhan. Helen was driving a 2015 Black Honda CRV with Wisconsin license plate 815YWK. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mukwonago Police Department at 262-363-6435 .



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Mukwonago woman on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Police said 77-year-old Helen Uhan was last seen leaving her house.

Missing woman

What we know:

Helen was last seen leaving her home and heading to the grocery store on Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m.

She is described as a white female, 5'1" tall and 140 pounds.

She has brown eyes and gray shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing jeans.

Helen is suspected to have memory loss or dementia.

Helen was driving a 2015 Black Honda CRV with Wisconsin license plate 815YWK.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mukwonago Police Department at 262-363-6435.