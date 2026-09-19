Silver Alert: 70-year-old Butler woman missing

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The Brief The Butler Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 70-year-old Clariece Griggs. Clariece has dementia and was last seen at Kwik Trip in Butler. Anyone with information is asked to stop her and contact the Butler Police Department at 262-781-2431.



The Butler Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 70-year-old Clariece Griggs.

Missing woman description

What we know:

Clariece was last seen at the Butler Kwik Trip on Arden Place on Saturday, Sept. 19, at around 5:20 p.m.

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Clariece stayed inside a vehicle while her family went into Kwik Trip. She left the vehicle and walked north.

Clariece has dementia. She is described as 5'6 tall, 168 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a zip-up ski jacket with strips, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to stop her and contact the Butler Police Department at 262-781-2431.