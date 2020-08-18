Sign up underway to take part in gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities

The Wisconsin DNR announced on Tuesday, Aug. 18 that eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2020 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities must contact a hunt sponsor to sign up before Sept. 1.

A news release said as of the June 1 sponsor application deadline, 76 sponsors have enrolled over 70,000 acres of land across 41 counties for this year's hunt, which will take place Oct. 3-11. For a complete list of 2020 sponsors, please visit dnr.wi.gov.

Eligible hunters may sign up for one property per year and must possess a gun deer license.

The release also says hunters or assistants must contact sponsors directly to sign up for a hunt. Hunters must provide their name, contact information and DNR customer ID number. To be eligible, hunters must possess a valid Class A, C or D disabled permit or Class B permit that is issued for longer than one year, authorizing shooting from a stationary vehicle.