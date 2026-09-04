Shorewood beach trespassing case; court dismisses citation

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The Brief A Milwaukee County Circuit Court dismissed a municipal trespassing citation given to a man who walked the Lake Michigan shoreline. Paul Florsheim was fined $313 in January after he walked past "no trespassing" signs that marked private property. The court found Florsheim's walk was protected by the state's public trust doctrine.



A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge dismissed a municipal trespassing citation given to a man for walking on the Lake Michigan shoreline north of Shorewood's Atwater Beach.

Court dismisses citation

What we know:

Paul Florsheim was fined $313 in January after he walked along the Lake Michigan shoreline – past "no trespassing" signs that marked private property.

The court ruled on Thursday, Sept. 3, that Florsheim was protected by the public trust doctrine.

"I’m glad the ticket was dismissed, and I hope this is a step toward securing the public trust rights of all Wisconsinites," said Shorewood resident Paul Florsheim.

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‘No trespassing’

The backstory:

Police cited Paul Floresheim in August 2025 after they say he ignored "no trespassing" signs while walking on a stretch of shoreline just north of Awater Park. In September 2025, he pleaded not guilty, forcing the case to head to trial because he contends he was on public land.

The village argued a 1923 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision gives the property owner the exclusive right to the beach. But Florsheim insisted where he was walking doesn't constitute trespassing.

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What they're saying:

Florsheim said he had walked the stretch of Shorewood beach on and off for about 50 years until he ran into the property owner, Dan Domagala, last summer.

"He kinda waved his arms," Florsheim said of Domagala. "He said, 'You can't, you can't walk here.' He said, you know, 'Did you see the sign?' and I said, ‘Yeah, I saw the sign,’ and he said, 'And then?' and I said, 'and then, I ignored the sign.'"

Domagala gave FOX6 News video from a surveillance camera that showed Florsheim again walk past "no trespassing" signs later in July. He reported Florsheim for trespassing, and police later ticketed Florsheim.

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