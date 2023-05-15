Sheboygan River search, possible drowning call

A search of the Sheboygan River was called off Monday night, May 15 due to visibility/safety concerns.

First responders were called out around 7 p.m. for a possible drowning in the river.

They scanned the river using sonar, and divers searched a couple areas.

Fire officials said the search would resume on Tuesday morning, adding that the water temperature is still very cold and people should not go into rivers or lakes.