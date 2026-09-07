Sheboygan house fire; cause under investigation, no injuries

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The Brief A fire damaged a Sheboygan residence on Sunday, Sept. 6. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.



A Sheboygan home was damaged by a fire on Sunday, Sept. 6.

What we know:

The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a home near 19th Street and Indian Avenue around 4 p.m. following a 911 call from a neighbor who spotted the flames while out for a walk.

When City of Sheboygan Fire Department crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

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Investigators noted that the home had no working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the City of Sheboygan Fire Department.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the affected residents. No injuries were reported.