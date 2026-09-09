Sheboygan Common Council votes to end Flock camera contract

The Brief Sheboygan police are officially stepping away from Flock cameras after a unanimous council vote. The Common Council voted unanimously to terminate the city's contract with the provider. Police covered 15 cameras after discovering Flock Safety breached contract terms and lost trust.



Sheboygan police are officially stepping away from Flock cameras. On Tuesday night, Sept. 8 the Common Council voted unanimously to end the city's contract.

Though listed last on tonight's city agenda, the future of Sheboygan’s Flock cameras – and the battle between public safety and privacy – stole the center stage.

Common Council meeting

Dig deeper:

Several folks filled up the seats at tonight's Common Council meeting. Many locals present were focused on listening in the Flock camera saga in the city and the contract's future between the surveillance provider.

At least three offered their personal thoughts on Flock Safety, noting privacy, safety and also seeking answers after the Sheboygan Police Department covered up at least 15 Flock cameras in the city and seek to terminate the contract between the city and the surveillance provider.

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Police said this move came after they discovered Flock Safety actions breached contract terms and undermined trust. While the police chief acknowledged the ways it has helped with safety and solving crimes, he did stress the loss of trust the surveillance provider has and his push for the city to get rid of it.

What they're saying:

"I urge you all to not renew the flock contract and critically urge you to no other contract with axon or other companies with mass surveillance or other systems," Joseph Joslin, who lives in Sheboygan, said.

"My hope that we continue to cultivate the positive partnership with our community while using available resources including technology like this to provide justice and protection to victims and make safe and vibrant characteristics in our community," Kurt Zempel, Sheboygan chief of police, said.

After the meeting, Zempel told FOX6 News they are not actively looking for a replacement, but are also not ignoring other useful technology.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.