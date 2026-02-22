SHARP Literacy celebrates 5 delicious years of Unwrapped Waukesha

A friendly competition is going down between Waukesha-area chefs and its all for a good cause. SHARP Literacy' is celebrating the 5th Annual "Unwrapped Waukesha" fundraiser. Lynda Welsh joined FOX6 WakeUp live from the Carriage House in Oconomowoc with what you need to know about the event.
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Celebrate five delicious years of Unwrapped Waukesha with an afternoon of food, family, fun, and giving back!
SHARP Literacy is hosting the tasty event at the Carriage House at Lac La Belle in Ocomowoc on Sunday, Feb. 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Your ticket helps bring experiential STEAM learning to elementary students across Waukesha County — sparking creativity, confidence, and a love of learning.
