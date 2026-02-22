SHARP Literacy celebrates 5 delicious years of Unwrapped Waukesha

Celebrate five delicious years of Unwrapped Waukesha with an afternoon of food, family, fun, and giving back!

SHARP Literacy is hosting the tasty event at the Carriage House at Lac La Belle in Ocomowoc on Sunday, Feb. 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Your ticket helps bring experiential STEAM learning to elementary students across Waukesha County — sparking creativity, confidence, and a love of learning.

