A good pair of shoes goes a long way, especially for those in need

A good pair os shoes goes a long way -- especially for those in need. Megan Sajdak with Stan's Fit For Your Feet joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on the 15th annaul Share-A-Pair Shoe and Sock Drive.

Share-A-Pair Shoe and Sock Drive 2021 TV Talking Points

• Stan’s Fit For Your Feet’s 15th Annual Share-A-Pair Shoe collecting new or gently used shoes, sneakers and boots as well as new socks.

• The shoe AND SOCK drive runs throughout the entire month of February at all 3 Stan’s locations in Glendale, Brookfield and Greenfield as well as at the two New Balance Stores in Greater Milwaukee which are owned and operated by Stan’s.

• The shoes AND SOCK drive accepts new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots AS WELL AS NEW SOCKS.

• Since starting this drive 15 years ago, Stan’s Fit For Your Feet has collected over 295,000 gently used shoes from generous Milwaukeeans.

• All of the donated shoes AND SOCKS will be given locally to those in need at

-Milwaukee Rescue Mission/Joy House

-Repairers of the Breach and

-Father’s Gene’s Help Center.

The remaining shoes go to Soles4Souls a National nonprofit organization that has donated over shoes to needy people in 125 countries.

Advertisement

• New this year customers will be able to round up their in-store and online purchases to benefit the three charities participating Share A Pair Shoe Drive. Stan’s website will also be posting videos with more information about these 3 charities.

• As a way of saying thank you for making anyone donating gently used or new shoes or new socks to the "Share-A-Pair" drive will also receive $10 off their next regular price men’s and women's shoe purchase valid through the end of February at any Stan’s Fit For Your Feet or New Balance Milwaukee location.