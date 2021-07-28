Expand / Collapse search

Severe weather threat: EAA closes early for Wednesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The National Weather Service in Green Bay has informed EAA of a severe storm threat beginning at approximately 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 28. With that information in hand, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh announced it will close operations for the day at 5 p.m.

Among the operations affected:

  • The afternoon air show will end at 5 p.m.
  • Transportation systems will continue to operate as long as weather conditions allow.
  • Exhibit buildings, restaurants and other services will close at 5 p.m.
  • There is no evening programming tonight, including Theater in the Woods and Fly-In Theater.

The airport will reopen for departures at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. or as long as practical.

Pilots who have aircraft remaining at Wittman Regional Airport are reminded to check their tiedowns so they are secure.

Because of the cancellation of evening activities on Wednesday, July 28, including the night air show, AirVenture wristbands will be honored for admission on Thursday, July 29. Those Wednesday wristbands will be exchanged for Thursday wristbands at all admission gates. The night air show has been rescheduled for Thursday evening, July 29.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

It marks only the second cancellation of a night air show at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh since those performances began in 2010. The Wednesday night air show in 2018 was also postponed due to bad weather, with the performances rescheduled for the following evening.

