Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Fond du Lac, Dodge counties expires

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Fond du Lac County and Dodge County until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The warning has since expired.

A severe storm was spotted in the area around 3:50 p.m., reportedly bringing wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail, according to the NWS.

