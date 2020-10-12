Serious crash near 27th and Center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Police are investigating a serious two-car crash that happened near N. 27th Street and W. Center Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

The driver of one car, a 41-year old man, was rushed into surgery and is in critical condition.

A 58-year-old Milwaukee woman was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck. She was also taken to the hospital in critical condition. FOX6 has since learned that she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year old man, was also treated for injuries and taken into custody. Alcohol use is suspected.

Criminal charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

