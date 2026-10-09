Semi-truck flips on its side in downtown Racine, driver extricated
RACINE, Wis. - A semi-truck flipped onto its side in downtown Racine on Friday morning, and the driver had to be taken to the hospital.
Accident details
What we know:
According to the Racine Department, the accident happened just before 9 a.m. at Main and State.
Police say the semi-truck was hauling steel when it was making a left turn onto State Street when the accident happened. The driver was extricated from the cab by Racine Fire Department crews and taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital via ambulance.
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The driver has since been released from the hospital.
What we don't know:
It is unknown why the semi-truck flipped over.
The Source: The Racine Police Department sent FOX6 some information. FOX6 was also on scene.