Semi-truck flips on its side in downtown Racine, driver extricated

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The Brief A semi-truck flipped on its side in downtown Racine Friday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of Main and State. The driver was extricated from the cab and taken to the hospital.



A semi-truck flipped onto its side in downtown Racine on Friday morning, and the driver had to be taken to the hospital.

Accident details

What we know:

According to the Racine Department, the accident happened just before 9 a.m. at Main and State.

Police say the semi-truck was hauling steel when it was making a left turn onto State Street when the accident happened. The driver was extricated from the cab by Racine Fire Department crews and taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital via ambulance.

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The driver has since been released from the hospital.

What we don't know:

It is unknown why the semi-truck flipped over.