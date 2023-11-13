Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV

Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked government vehicle in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, authorities say.

The agents were assigned to protect Naomi Biden and were out with her just before midnight Sunday when they saw three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied Secret Service SUV, the Associated Press reported.

"A federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck," USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter. "The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service."

The nation's capital has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year.

According to crime data published online by the D.C. police department, there have been 6,112 reports of motor vehicle theft so far this year in the District. That's a 98% increase from the same time frame as last year. As of Monday, 863 carjacking offenses have been reported so far this year. Of those, 635 have involved firearms. Violent crime in the District has also risen 39% so far this year.

In October, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked near the Capitol by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn't physically harm him. In February, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington apartment building.

Earlier this month, a crime bill drew pushback for stop and frisk and other search measures opponents say would worsen police-community relationships.

Several businesses across the city have reported shutting down over crime concerns in the District.

