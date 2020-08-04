Second Lady Karen Pence cancels visit to Milwaukee, citing weather conditions in DC

Due to flight cancellations from the weather conditions in Washington, D.C., the Second Lady’s trip to Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 4 has been cancelled.

Pence was scheduled to participate in a roundtable on veteran suicide prevention at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, and to tour a veteran-owned business in the city.

According to a news release, at the Milwaukee VA, Pence was scheduled to be joined by Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) Pamela Powers, to deliver remarks about her role as the Lead Ambassador for PREVENTS. Then, she was scheduled to hear from members of the prevention suicide team and veterans who have worked with the program.

Pence and Powers were also scheduled to attend an Art Therapy Roundtable, and Pence was slated to deliver brief remarks about her art therapy initiative. Then, hear from the VA's art therapy team and veteran patients on their experiences in the program.

Following the VA visit, Pence and Powers were scheduled to visit a military spouse and veteran-owned business, Westallion Brewing Company. There, the owners, Kim and Erik Dorfner, were planning to give a tour of the brewery, share their story and provide an overview of their work with the Small Business Administration (SBA), especially as it relates to adapting their business to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.