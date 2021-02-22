Seattle-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Salt Lake City

A Seattle-bound Delta flight had to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City Monday afternoon because of a mechanical issue.

Nancy Volmer, director of communications for the Salt Lake Airport, confirmed that Flight 2123 from Atlanta to Sea-Tac Airport was diverted to Salt Lake and landed safely.

She deferred all other questions to Delta. The airline has not yet released a statement or additional information.

According to Flight Aware, the plane was a Boeing 757-200. The flight was still set to land at Sea-Tac about 6 p.m., but it's unclear whether it would be on the same plane. Reports say there were 128 passengers on board.

It's at least the second emergency landing for a commercial airliner in the United States in two days. On Saturday, a United flight headed for Honolulu returned to Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Pieces of the casing of the engine, a Pratt & Whitney PW4000, rained down on suburban neighborhoods. None of the 231 passengers or 10 crew on board were hurt, and the plane landed safely, authorities said.

Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all of 777s with the type of engine that suffered the catastrophic failure this weekend, as U.S. regulators ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of those planes.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

